Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Down 19.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$83.33 and last traded at C$85.30. Approximately 1,254,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,593,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shopify Stock Down 19.4 %
Insider Transactions at Shopify
In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22. Insiders sold 10,396 shares of company stock valued at $783,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.