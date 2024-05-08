Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.15

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.15 and last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 71789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.