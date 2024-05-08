Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 20564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Ducommun Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $828.48 million, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after buying an additional 352,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 479,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

