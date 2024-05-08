James Zizelman Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
SRI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 77,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,735. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a P/E ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Stoneridge
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.