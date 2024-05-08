MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ML traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. 76,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

