Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.59. 1,110,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

