Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of EFT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. 58,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,796. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

