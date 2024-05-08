Primerica, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.48. Primerica has a one year low of $176.81 and a one year high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

