Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,858 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 273,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.24 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

