Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $807.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

