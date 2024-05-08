Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

