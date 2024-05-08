Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.88

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.88, but opened at $5.08. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,181,695 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

