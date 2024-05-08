Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.