Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Brunswick has increased its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Brunswick Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BC
Insider Activity at Brunswick
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,053 shares of company stock worth $4,602,880. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
