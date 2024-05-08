Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Propel Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Propel Media has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.15.
Propel Media Company Profile
