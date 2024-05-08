LSV Asset Management Sells 41,142 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.58% of Farmers National Banc worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $463.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

