CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

