Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 272020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

