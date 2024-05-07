Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.95

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 41338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

