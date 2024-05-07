Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 5th Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,334 shares during the period. Univest Financial makes up 2.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

UVSP traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,086. The stock has a market cap of $643.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

