Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 309.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,965,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,243,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

