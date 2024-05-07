General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading 1.4% Higher

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.69. 2,641,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,937,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

