LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT):

5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $69.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

4/16/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,883. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

