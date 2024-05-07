LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT):
- 5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $69.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.
- 4/16/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/8/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/31/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/23/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/15/2024 – LeMaitre Vascular was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,883. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,292,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
