Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

