Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

EFV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 978,842 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

