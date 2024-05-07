iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 518,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,523. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $955.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

