Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.16. 887,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,414. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

