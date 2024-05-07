Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 2,685,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 935,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,071,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

