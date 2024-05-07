Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $18.50

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $15.50 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Zeta Global Stock Up 19.4 %

ZETA traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 6,902,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,716. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 256,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

