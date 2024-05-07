Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $411-416 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.81 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 1,280,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

