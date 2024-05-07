Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZETA. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,224. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.