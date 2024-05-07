Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.67. The stock had a trading volume of 152,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.