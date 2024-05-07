U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.