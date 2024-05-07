U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $784,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 490,301 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,834,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,612,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

