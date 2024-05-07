U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valaris by 184.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

VAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

