Distribution Solutions Group’s (DSGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

