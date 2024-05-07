Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $20.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

PLTR stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

