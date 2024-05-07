Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

