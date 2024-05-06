81,713 Shares in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) comprises approximately 2.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $6,522,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $16,735,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 23.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,034. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

