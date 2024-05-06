Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.17 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. 1,200,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

