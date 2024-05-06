Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 1,186,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,375. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

