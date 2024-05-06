Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 312,442 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 53,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 36,153,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,448,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

