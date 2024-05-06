Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.40

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 281991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

