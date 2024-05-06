Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.70

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 77669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
About Paladin Energy
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
