Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.81

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $146.95 million and $6.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001480 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000957 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003043 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,645,736 coins and its circulating supply is 180,646,522 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.