BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 54,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BLW remained flat at $13.67 during trading hours on Monday. 161,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

