Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,395 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 1,465,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

