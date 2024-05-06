Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODD traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

