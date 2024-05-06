Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

