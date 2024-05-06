Private Advisor Group LLC Has $17.30 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $195.00. 2,257,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,050. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

